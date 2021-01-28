Utah National Guard members return home after assisting with Presidential Inauguration

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Approximately 350 Utah National Guard members returned to Utah after assisting authorities during the inauguration of President Joe Biden on Jan. 20.

In a news release, the Utah National Guard said,

“Task Force Utah, also known as Team Utah, represented our state and our National Guard units with excellence. The Soldiers served side-by-side the other National Guard members from over 20 states, with area security operations, and performed their mission professionally. I am extremely proud of the Soldiers and leaders who stepped up to the challenge,” said Lt. Col. Clayton Anderson, commander, Task Force Utah. “I’m blown away on how the National Guard, both Air, and Army, was able to make all the logistics work so smoothly on an operation so large and with so little notice. It felt incredible and humbling to serve in such a historical and significant place.”

Utah National Guard members coordinated with Washington D.C. agencies to ensure the 59th inauguration was performed safely.

Gov. Spencer Cox was one of many state governors to deploy state National Guard members to Washington D.C., as many were fearful of unrest similar to what happened at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

All Utah National Guard members will be tested for COVID-19 before being released to their home station, according to a news release.

“Since Jan. 15, our Utah National Guard troops have served in Washington, D.C. with distinction. Now it’s time to bring them home as we need their help distributing COVID-19 vaccinations throughout the state. We’re grateful for the willingness of these dedicated men and women to serve whenever and wherever they are needed,” said Gov. Spencer Cox.