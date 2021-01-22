Utah Lieutenant Governor becomes an intern at state capitol

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah’s Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson is currently an intern for the Lieutenant Governor’s office at the Utah State Capitol.

Lt. Gov. Henderson shared with ABC4 News what initailly prompted her internship for her own office.

Lt. Gov. Henderson says she is a current student at Brigham Young University (BYU) pursuing an undergraduate degree in history. Her degree requires elective credits, credits that can be obtained by interning at the Lieutenant Governor’s office for the semester.

Lt. Gov. Henderson tweeted “I’m super excited about my new internship in the Lieutenant Governor’s office this semester and I couldn’t ask for a better supervisor.

“My staff told me that interns open the mail, so I guess I’m adding that to my to-do list.”

I’m super excited about my new internship in the Lieutenant Governor’s office this semester 😬 and I couldn’t ask for a better supervisor. My staff told me that interns open the mail, so I guess I’m adding that to my to-do list. @BYU @SpencerJCox #utpol pic.twitter.com/YMtKxQ4qZK — Deidre Henderson (@DeidreHenderson) January 20, 2021

Many years ago Lt. Gov. Henderson says she was a political science major. She tells ABC4 she married young, had five babies in eight years, and stopped attending college classes to help get her husband through school and raise her children.

She says she loves history and wanted to pursue something different, so a few years ago she decided to switch gears and go for a history degree.

As her children grew up, Lt. Gov. Henderson says she started getting involved in politics. Before becoming Utah’s Lt. Gov. she served as a member of the Utah State Senate for District 7 from 2013 to 2021.

In 2014 she took her first on-campus class in many years. She says professors were discussing internships and she realized she did not qualify to be her own intern, it was ”horrifying and amusing,” Lt. Gov. Henderson shares.

For years she says she was “afraid people would find out I didn’t have a degree.” She says she always knew she would go back to school eventually. “It was always something really important to me,” she adds.

She says she used to feel ashamed she didn’t have a degree but doesn’t feel that way, anymore. “I know I am not the only woman who has had to put my education and goals on the back burner to take care of my family,” Lt. Gov. Henderson says.

She says she has been working really hard the last few years to finish her degree. Lt. Gov. Henderson took classes while serving as a Utah Legislative Senator and all throughout her campaign for Lt. Gov. The COVID-19 pandemic has allowed her to take her classes online this past year, making things a little easier. She says she plans to graduate in December.

The Lt. Gov. says she “fully supports” any woman who has the desire to go back to school. “Do it,” she shares. “It’s nerve-racking to be everyone in the rooms mother,” Lt. Gov. Henderson adds, but says it’s a very “fulfilling experience.”

“If that is something women want to do they should do it and not be ashamed they didn’t do it earlier.”