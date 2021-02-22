Utah Legislature presents legislation providing ‘significant tax relief’ to residents

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah State Legislature is prepared to present legislation that is said to provide significant tax relief to Utah citizens.

According to a Monday press release, Senate President J. Stuart Adams and Speaker Brad Wilson will be joined by other legislators to discuss the details at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

This announcement comes after Governor Spencer Cox and the Legislature released updated revenue numbers for state fiscal years 2021 and 2022. Officials say the budget estimates ultimately indicate an increase in revenue.

The new consensus revenue estimates identify $112 million in additional ongoing money and $315 million in one-time money.