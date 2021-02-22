Utah Legislature presents legislation providing ‘significant tax relief’ to residents

Local Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah State Legislature is prepared to present legislation that is said to provide significant tax relief to Utah citizens.

According to a Monday press release, Senate President J. Stuart Adams and Speaker Brad Wilson will be joined by other legislators to discuss the details at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

ABC4 will carry the full briefing above starting at 1:30.

This announcement comes after Governor Spencer Cox and the Legislature released updated revenue numbers for state fiscal years 2021 and 2022. Officials say the budget estimates ultimately indicate an increase in revenue.

The new consensus revenue estimates identify $112 million in additional ongoing money and $315 million in one-time money.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ABC4 PODCASTS

More Podcasts
Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

 Glen is honored to be delivering the news of the day every weeknight at 5, 6, and 10 in his home state. He is an award-winning veteran journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team as a weekend anchor in June 2013. Over the years, he held various positions at the station as he worked his way up to the main anchor chair. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent and hosts Inside Utah Politics, which airs every Sunday. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...