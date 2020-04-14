Utah Legislature to convene for virtual special session to address coronavirus-related issues

FILE – In this Jan. 27, 2020, file photo, the Utah Senate floor is viewed during the Utah legislative session in Salt Lake City. The Utah Legislature is wrapping up its work for the year, capping off a session that saw major changes to the state’s polygamy statute, a revision of a voter-approved redistricting law and a compromise on education funding. The 45-day meeting is ending in the shadow of the new coronavirus, which caused widespread cancellations but didn’t cause major disruptions in legislative business. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) The Utah Legislature is using its emergency powers to convene a special session to address issues related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Legislative leaders say COVID-19 is impacting education, healthcare systems, the economy, Utah’s business community, individuals and families throughout the state in unprecedented ways.

As the coronavirus first began to spread in the United States during the 2020 General Session, legislative leadership anticipated the possibility of an epidemic creating a need to convene in a virtual special session. With this in mind, the Utah Legislature passed a law that allows the Legislature to conduct remote electronic meetings as needed under “extraordinary conditions.”

State lawmakers will gather for their first-ever virtual session on April 16 to discuss formally accepting federal emergency funding, extending the deadline for submitting state sales taxes to July 15, 2020, ensuring access to medication, and preparing for the June primary election.

While special legislative sessions in Utah typically last one day, this special session may last up to 10 days. Legislative leaders say between now and next January’s general session, it may be necessary for the Utah Legislature to convene multiple times remotely. Decisions about additional special sessions will be made in close collaboration with the executive branch and in consultation with health experts who are monitoring the trajectory of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Proposed legislation will be made publicly available online in advance. Utahns are encouraged to participate by submitting inquiries and feedback directly to their legislators on the Senate and House websites. Citizens can also comment on specific legislation at le.utah.gov.

