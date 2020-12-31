Utah legislator LaWanna Shurtliff dies after battle with pneumonia

(ABC4) – A Utah representative has died after a long battle with pneumonia.
Rep. LaWanna “Lou” Shurtliff was hospitalized in early December after she began feeling unwell. According to her Facebook page, Shurtliff’s family says she was diagnosed with pneumonia.
Her family says tests for COVID-19 came back negative.
As of Monday, Dec. 28, Shurtliff remained on a ventilator and “in the ICU in stable, but critical condition.”
Utah state Representative Patrice Arent posted to Twitter late Wednesday night, saying in part, “I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of my dear friend Rep Lou Shurtliff.”
Governor Gary Herbert echoed Rep. Arent’s statement, saying, “Rep Lou Shurtliff was a wonderful teacher and public servant. This is a sad day for all who had the very good luck to know her and work with her.”
Governor-elect Spencer Cox also posted to Twitter, saying “This is the saddest of news.”
Shurtliff served in the Utah House of Representatives from 1999 to 2008. In 2018, she was reelected.
She was Weber County’s lone Democrat and also served as a teacher at Ogden High School for many years.
Shurtliff was 82 when she passed away.
