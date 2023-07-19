SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The Utah House and Senate Minority leaders spoke out against allegedly ‘racially charged’ posts by elected officials on social media platforms, including Rep. Trevor Lee. ABC4 had an exclusive interview with Lee discussing these allegations.

The House and Senate Minority leaders released the following statement on Tuesday, July 18:

We are deeply troubled by repeated racially-charged actions by elected officials on social media platforms, and we will not be silent while communities of color endure attacks online by our colleagues. We can agree to disagree on policy and still be respectful while protecting one’s freedom of speech. Elected officials represent ALL people—our words and actions have consequences and can especially impact underrepresented communities who are already feeling targeted and fearful in the current political climate. As elected officials, our platforms should reinforce thoughtful conversations that are constructive and seek to advance responsive solutions to our most pressing problems. Conversations, including online dialogues, should encourage understanding and express humanity at a time when it is all too easy to voice divisive, inaccurate, and harmful language. Elected officials—regardless of political affiliation—must hold each other accountable when they say disparaging things against marginalized communities. We’ve already started to facilitate these difficult conversations with our colleagues and are dedicated to holding each other accountable. Representatives from the Utah House Minority Caucus and Utah Senate Minority Caucus

According to an email from the Utah State and Senate Minority Caucus, their statement is a call to action for members of the Utah Legislature, including Trevor Lee, who recently posted, and liked, some controversial tweets.

The following are some of the alleged racially charged social media posts:

On July 17, 2023, Bryan Schott posted the following tweet, stating that Rep. Trevor Lee liked two replies to a post that said some Black women have a “low IQ.”

The replies Lee liked were the following:

In response, Darlene Mcdonald, a 2018 Democratic candidate who sought election to the U.S. House to represent the 4th Congressional District of Utah, according to Ballotpedia, asked Lee if he believed that.

Trevor Lee however said he did not believe this and was just referring to specific leaders, such as Justice Jackson who was hired by Joe Biden.

However, other Twitter users were stating that Lee’s comments were racist.

Lee however said his tweets were not racially charged, and that they were only in reference to Justice Jackson, whose policies he disagreed with.

“If I say, you know, Justice Jackson is a bad Supreme Court pick, they call [it] racism, like you’re being racist. Well, that’s not at all what I’m saying,” Lee said. “I don’t think because of someone’s skin color doesn’t mean I can’t think they’re not a good pick or a good individual for the position. But that has nothing to do with race. It’s them that are making that about skin color.”

Ever since Lee’s online activity, he said he’s been involved in conversations behind closed doors with his colleagues concerning race, gender, and overall inclusion. However, he says that people don’t want to see it.

“We’re extremely civil about it. And typically the things that you only see on the outside of someone trying to drum up issues and problems,” Lee said. “I like my Democratic colleagues, we get along well, yes, as far as I believe, and we have those discussions, but you’re not seeing that from the outside and that’s not what the outside wants.”

Speaking with Representative Angela Romero, she expressed that change is a team effort, and it’s not on one person to carry the weight of change.

“He’s expressed that he definitely needs to do better. And I told him we all do because none of us are perfect. And so I’m gonna work with him and whoever wants to work with me to have these, you know, uncomfortable conversations because when we talk about race, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, they’re always uncomfortable for people and it’s okay for people to be uncomfortable,” Romero said.

