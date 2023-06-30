Utah Senators Mitt Romney (left) and Mike Lee (right) release statements after Trump pleaded not guilty to felony charges. (Courtesy of Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday blocked President Biden’s plan to provide student loan forgiveness to millions of Americans – a ruling that Utah elected officials are calling the correct decision.

Biden’s debt relief plan would have seen more than 40 million borrowers receive loan forgiveness. The plan would have cost an estimated $400 billion though would have seen some students be relieved of up to $20,000 in student loans. The plan faced several legal challenges before the Supreme Court ruled Biden’s Administration did not have the authority to provide the relief in a 6-3 decision.

Utah Senator Mike Lee said the Supreme Court’s decision was a clear victory over executive overreach and confirmed Biden’s student loan “scheme” was fundamentally unconstitutional.

“The Supreme Court has lifted a 400 billion dollar burden off the shoulders of the hardworking Americans who diligently paid off their student loan obligations or decided to forego higher education,” said Lee. “Thankfully, the Supreme Court was able to check this unbridled executive overreach and ensure that this foray into socialized higher education will not stand.”

Senator Mitt Romney said Biden’s plan was an “unfair play” to induce voters, criticizing the president’s approach to one of his campaign promises.

“Instead of working toward real bipartisan solutions to lower higher education costs, the Biden Administration chose a partisan approach that – as the Supreme Court ruled today – was outside the bounds of its authority and ultimately unsuccessful in supporting our students,” said Romney.

Utah’s Attorney General Sean Reyes called the ruling a “welcome victory for common sense” and the Constitution.

“The idea of forgiving school loans for a select group of college borrowers is unfair and offensive to countless Americans who avoided loans or who have repaid their own school loans, often at great personal sacrifice and hardship,” said Reyes.

Both Reyes and Governor Spencer Cox called attention to the “absurd illegality” of Biden’s plan. In a Tweet on Friday, Cox said the plan was “middle-school civics class illegal,” while Reyes pointed out that no president – Democrat or Republican – would have the authority alone.