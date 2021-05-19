Utah lawmakers meeting for special session, to discuss critical race theory and more

Local Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Utah lawmakers meet during May 19, 2021, special session. (ABC4)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah legislators are meeting for a special session on Wednesday.

On Monday, Governor Spencer Cox called a special session for lawmakers to discuss 22 issues, including budget issues, changes to passed bills, and new bills. Among those new bills are a prohibition on face mask requirements in schools and changes to electronic cigarettes.

Get Utah’s latest news sent to your inbox! Click here to subscribe to the free ABC4 daily newsletter.

While Gov. Cox said Critical Race Theory and making the state a Second Amendment Sanctuary would not be discussed – because they “would benefit from more time, thought, dialogue, and input” – the House and Senate announced on Tuesday that they will consider resolutions about both topics.

The Senate Majority Caucus said they are against Critical Race Theory being taught in Utah schools, saying in a statement to ABC4:

“Everyone is created equal and should be judged by their character, not the color of their skin. For this reason, we oppose critical race theory being taught in schools. American history should be taught in a way that highlights our country’s highs and lows, triumphs, and mistakes. We do not want to erase or bypass history, but we need to prevent schools from endorsing discriminatory concepts.”

The Senate Majority Caucus says they do, however, support making Utah a Second Amendment sanctuary state, saying in part, “We are committed to protecting the Second Amendment rights defined in the U.S. Constitution by our Founding Fathers. Our most important duty as legislators is to preserve Utahns’ freedoms, including the freedom to bear arms without government interference.

The Utah House of Representatives announced they would also consider resolutions on Critical Race Theory and Second Amendment Sanctuary State.

While lawmakers met Wednesday morning, Utah’s Educational Equity Coalition and community advocates met on the front steps of the state capitol for a press conference about the resolution to ban critical race theory. They were met by a second group calling for critical race theory to be banned in schools.

  • Utah Educational Equity Coalition responds to lawmakers discussing resolution to ban critical race theory in Utah public schools (ABC4)
  • Children hold signs, calling for Utah lawmakers to ban critical race theory in Utah public schools (ABC4)
  • Adults hold signs, calling for Utah lawmakers to ban critical race theory in Utah public schools (ABC4)
  • Group calling for a ban of critical race theory in Utah schools stands behind Utah Educational Equity Coaltion, who supports CRT in schools. (ABC4)

The special session begins at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. ABC4 will continue providing updates on air and online as the session continues.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates
Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

 Glen is honored to be delivering the news of the day every weeknight at 5, 6, and 10 in his home state. He is an award-winning veteran journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team as a weekend anchor in June 2013. Over the years, he held various positions at the station as he worked his way up to the main anchor chair. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent and hosts Inside Utah Politics, which airs every Sunday. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...

Good Morning Utah

More Good Morning Utah