Utah lawmakers looking to repeal 2018 voter-approved Prop. 4

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Lawmakers in Utah are working to repeal voter-approved Prop 4, enacted in the November 2018 general election, proponents say.

Prop. 4, creates an independent redistricting commission meant to address gerrymandering. That commission then makes recommendations to the legislature, but the legislature has the right to enact or reject the proposed maps.

According to Utahpolicy.com, many lawmakers on the Hill see this as an intrusion on their powers since the Utah Constitution gives them sole authority for aligning those boundaries.

The initiative passed 50.3% in favor and 49.7% against. Since that time, the group Better Boundaries says they have been working to convince legislative leadership not to repeal the law or to at least preserve Prop 4’s core anti-gerrymandering provisions.

“After extended discussions over two sessions, it now appears the legislature is dead set on repeal, as they have been unwilling to accept any compromise that preserves Prop 4’s ban on partisan and incumbent-protection gerrymandering,” said Rebecca Chavez-Houck, Executive Director of Protect Better Boundaries, “From our discussions with legislative leadership, they are insisting that the law must be changed so that the independent redistricting commission is permitted to recommend gerrymandered maps to the legislature.”

The changes to Prop. 4 proposed by lawmakers will not detail standards that the commission or legislature must follow when drawing up new political maps. according to Utahpolicy.com.

