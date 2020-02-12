Utah lawmakers halt push to rebuke Romney over impeachment

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Utah lawmakers said Tuesday they won’t consider proposals to censure or recall U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney.

The decision comes after a wave of conservative anger over his vote to convict President Donald Trump at his impeachment trial.

State leaders will instead back a public statement expressing appreciation for Trump and his administration’s attention to Utah issues.

The decision comes after Romney flew back to Utah the day after his impeachment decision last week to explain his reasoning.

The censure proposal would have publicly rebuked him. The recall measure would have created a way to remove a sitting senator and may have been unconstitutional.

