Utah lawmaker calls for complete ban on vaping

by: JORDAN VERDADEIRO

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The vaping controversy continues on Utah’s Capitol Hill. 

State Representative Paul Ray (R-Clearfield) has proposed a bill that would put a complete ban on vaping. ​

Every customer gets an ID check when visiting Urban Vapor, according to vape shop owner David Black.

​Black says he knows there’s a problem when it comes to youth and vaping. ​

​”We had three break-ins in our store last year, all underage people,” said Black. ​

​Black says solving the issue, starts with parents. ​

​”You’re somehow going to have to get the family involved, we kick out probably 50 parents for every one underage person,” said Black. ​

​Ray says he doesn’t want to ban it all out but the issue is honesty from vape industry leaders and keeping it out of kids’ hands. He says there are other bills in the works for regulating vaping. ​

​”This bill is basically a bill that says if we cant get together and do something to stop the kids, then let’s just get rid of the whole thing,”​ said Ray. 

​Ray claims there are people in the vaping industry who operate illegally but Black says that’s unfair for businesses who do their part. ​

​”That’s the most anti-American thing I’ve heard is full out banning something that I don’t agree with. Yanno, freedom is the freedom to make good choices and the freedom to make bad choices,”​ said Black.

​What Black and Ray can both agree on, is finding a solution to get youth away from these products and a focus on education. 

