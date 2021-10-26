Utah House of Representatives Majority Leader resigns

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Majority Leader Francis Gibson announced his resignation from the Utah House of Representatives on Tuesday

After 17 years of elected service, 13 of which were served in the House of Representatives, Rep. Gibson is resigning to focus on his career and family.

Gibson released the following statement on his resignation:

“Making the decision to resign from the Legislature has not been easy,” said Rep. Gibson. “Serving in the House has been the honor of a lifetime and I could not be more proud of the work my colleagues and I have accomplished. I am forever grateful to the people of House District 65 for allowing me to serve and represent them. While I have really loved my time in the Legislature, it has come with significant sacrifice. I have missed important family events and key moments in my children’s lives. I have given my best to so many people and to so many great causes but many times I have not given my best with those who matter most, my family. “Representative” will always be one of my favorite roles, but at this time, I need to focus more on my role as a husband and father. I look forward to this next phase of life as I direct my full attention to my career and spend much-needed time with my wife and children.”

Rep. Gibson took office in 2009 and has since advocated for Utah’s underserved populations and worked to provide resources for those experiencing homelessness, people with disabilities, and others. He also played a role in creating legislation for the Inland Port Authority.

In 2018, Rep. Gibson was elected by his colleagues to serve as House Majority Leader. Before that, he served four years as the House Majority Whip. Before being elected to the House in 2008, he served one term on the Mapleton City Council.

House Speaker Brad Wilson thanked Gibson for his years of service saying:

“Rep. Gibson has not only been my right-hand man and a trusted colleague, but he has also become one of my closest friends,”. “He has worked tirelessly to find practical and workable solutions to some of Utah’s most difficult challenges and Utah is better off because of his service. While deeply saddened to see him leave, he is doing so to focus on his family and there is nothing more important than that. I wish him the best and know he will always find ways to serve his community in any role he takes on.”

Rep. Gibson’s resignation will take effect on November 8 and the House Majority Caucus will hold an election to fill his position as majority leader in mid-November. The Utah County Republican Party will hold a special election to fill House District 65’s vacancy later this year.