Utah House Democrats release Tax Overhaul Proposal

Utah Democrats have released a tax proposal ahead of a special legislative session on tax reform this month; their plan would cut taxes for 99% of Utahns. 

Representative Joel Briscoe explained, “In England we’d be called ‘the loyal opposition’; we’re loyal Utahns and we thought it was our obligation to present another point of view, another idea about how to reform the tax system in Utah.”

The plan proposes a major change to Income Tax by implementing a bracket system. Utahns making less than $150k annually would be taxed a 4.6%, a .3% decrease. Earners between $150-250k annually would pay 6%, earners between $250-600k would pay 7%, and all earners making over $600k annually would be taxed at 8%. 

As for Sales Tax, this plan completely discards it, implementing instead a Gross Receipts Tax. That means that businesses will be taxed on their total revenue regardless of industry or item. Right now the sales tax rate is 4.85%, Democrats propose a GRT of less than 1% applied across the board with, they say, far fewer exemptions. 

Briscoe said, “There’s several hundred million dollars of exemptions, we don’t have a lot of good data on that.”

Local sales taxes would remain in effect. 

Briscoe said, “We’re in it for the long haul. We’re not setting deadlines on this like a month or a week, we think changes this big really deserve seeing the light of day.”

The Special session on tax reform could be scheduled for as early as December  12th.

