Utah House Committee advances bill regulating when officers can use lethal force

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah’s House Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee has advanced a bill that the sponsor says could reduce the number of deaths by police suicide.

The bill’s sponsor, Representative Jennifer Dailey-Provost (D-Salt Lake City) says the bill, which you can read below, would require officers to ensure the suspect poses a threat to others before pulling the trigger.

“Addressing a lot of community hurt and heartbreak around the interactions between the community and police while recognizing that we have a criminal justice system that is vested in trying to do everything they can do to meet the needs of the community,” Rep. Dailey-Provost says.

Officials say last year, there was a record-high 30 officer involved shootings.

Back in September, Bountiful Police say 27-year Clay A. Reynold was shot by police after failing to surrender his gun and bow and arrow. Later, Reynold’s family released a statement saying he died by suicide and was having a mental health crisis.

Advocates want to reduce tragedies like this from happening.

“We are so grateful we have seen so many bills brought forward this session to address that to provide training and de-escalation is used we know this bill will save lives,” Taryn Haitt with The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention says.

Another bill was passed out of committee, dealing with domestic violence and lethality training for officers.

Both bills are now heading to the full house for debate.