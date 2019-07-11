Newsfore Opt-In Form

Utah groups say they were approached by ‘con artist’ claiming to work for Kamala Harris campaign

Politics
Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks to supporters Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – At least two Utah organizations say they were approached by someone claiming to work for a high-profile Democratic presidential candidate.

Utah Democratic Black Caucus issued a statement Wednesday saying it is “disappointed” by the “malicious targeting” of its members.

The Utah Democratic Black Caucus Executive Committee said it was approached by a person who identified himself as Adrian Hebdon who claimed to be on the national finance committee for Senator Kamala Harris’ campaign. He allegedly stated his goal was to help Black candidates in municipal races.

The Black Caucus said the man spoke about having connections to The Wave, a local co-working space for women and marginalized genders as well as the Utah Democratic Party.

The man reportedly went on to approach local candidates for a fundraiser with The Wave and promised to help the Black Caucus further through future events with the Harris campaign.

“For too long in our history, Black candidates and officials have been used as props by organizations that have failed to have adequate processes and procedures, which has directly impacted their success as political candidates. It is our hope that well-intended people and organizations that wish to assist in the mission of Black Caucus take the steps necessary to ensure that no candidates, especially those from marginalized groups, are maliciously targeted again.”

LGBTQ advocacy group Equality Utah appears to have had a run-in with the same person. Executive Director Troy Williams said the “con artist” approached Equality Utah to sell tickets to a Harris fundraising event and offered to teach a fundraising class to the staff.

“Thankfully, we declined all of his offers. But damn. Let’s hope justice prevails,” said Williams on Twitter Wednesday evening.

