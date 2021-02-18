Utah governor provides February 2021 monthly update

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah’s Governor Spencer Cox will hold his February news conference at 10 a.m. Thursday.

This is another monthly news confernce held by Utah’s governor.

Thursday’s briefing comes as many across the state recover from numerous snow storms, including one that has closed Little Cottonwood Canyon for nearly 60 hours and keeping Alta under interlodge restrictions.

Gov. Cox is also expected to discuss the state’s continuing efforts to vaccinate Utahns against the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, Utah reported a total of more than 551,000 vaccine doses administered.