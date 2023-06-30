SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox issued a declaration on Thursday, naming Sunday, July 2, 2023, as a “Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving.”

The declaration says that Utahns across the state poured their heart into prayers to receive the water needed to combat the state’s intensifying drought. According to Cox, by “asking our higher powers” for more rain and snow through collaborative and collective prayer, Utah received record-breaking snowfall and ideal spring runoff.

“Over the past years, we’ve asked Utahns to join us in prayer for water. It worked.” Cox said. “Utah saw a record-breaking winter and our reservoirs are filling up. We’re asking Utahns, regardless of religious affiliation, to join us on Sunday for a day of prayer and thanksgiving.”

Utah definitely did receive a healthy amount of snow. The first storms in November were already breaking records and setting a standard for what would become a historic season. December continued hammering Utah with blankets of snow and by February, UDOT had exceeded its $24 million snow removal budget by about $1.5 million.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Utah’s snowpack peaked on April 6, breaking a 40-year-old snow-water equivalent record. The amount of water in the mountains raised Utahns’ concerns about the potential of devastating flooding. While there was flooding in some areas across the state, upgraded infrastructure, reservoir management, and hard work in clearing debris from Utah’s rivers and streams helped alleviate the water’s impact.

The heavy snowfall and following spring runoff have done their job in helping provide relief for Utah’s drought. According to the latest report from the drought monitor, over 52% of the state is still in “no drought” conditions. 47% of the state is experiencing at least “dry conditions” and 10% is in “moderate” drought. This compares to this time last year when 82% of the state was considered to be in “extreme drought.”

In addition, the Great Salt Lake has risen five-and-a-half feet and Lake Powell’s water levels have gone up by more than 60 feet.

“I believe prayer can be a powerful tool,” said Gov. Cox. “There is real power in people of all different faiths and backgrounds uniting together and pleading for help from a higher authority than our own. I also believe that people who pray for water will conserve water, and we need to continue to conserve.”

The declaration for Sunday, July 2 is asking Utahns to once again unite in prayer – this time to show gratitude and say thanks for a water-filled year.

The Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving declaration from Gov. Cox can be found, in its entirety, below: