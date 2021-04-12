Utah governor condemns threats of violence against those requiring mask-wearing

Utah Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox wears a mask before speaking during the daily briefing on the state’s efforts to fight COVID-19 Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the Utah State Capitol, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah’s governor has condemned threats of violence against employees and businesses asking patrons to wear masks.

The statewide mask mandate ended on Saturday, but Utah businesses can still requiring mask wearing of its employees and customers. Additionally, Salt Lake City and Grand County elected to keep their mask mandates in effect.

In one incident, a man was arrested after allegedly threatening to kill a UTA train host that asked him to wear a mask. In another, a Salt Lake City store closed early Sunday after a man threatened to shoot everyone when he was asked to wear a mask.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox released the following statement denouncing the violence and supporting businesses requiring masks.

“We strongly condemn the threats of violence made against employees and businesses requiring patrons to wear masks. Individuals who make such threats will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“Utah has a strong tradition of respecting private property rights. Businesses and public services have the right under the law to continue requiring masks in their establishments if they choose. We support such efforts and thank all Utahns who respect each other’s rights and mask requirements wherever they are in effect.”

Back in March, Governor Cox shared businesses can – and should – require masks of workers and patrons.

There are numerous places in Utah who are continuing to require masks:

RETAIL

The following stores have announced they will continue to require customers to wear masks when inside its places of business:

Target

Walmart

Harmon’s

Costco

Kroger (parent company of Smith’s Food and Drug store)

NATIONAL PARKS

In February, the National Park Service announced a federal mask mandate that requires masks to be worn at all U.S. National Parks.

SPORTING EVENTS

Utah Jazz: While Utah’s statewide mask mandate ends on April 10, the Jazz and Vivint Arena will continue requiring masks at home games and all facility events.

Real Salt Lake: The club has announced that a maximum of 10,000 fans will be allowed to attend matches at Rio Tinto Stadium, but all fans must wear masks inside the stadium.

HEALTHCARE FACILITIES

Intermountain Healthcare: In March, Intermountain Healthcare announced that all facility employees and patients will continue to follow PPE guidelines and wear a procedure mask and eye protection. Caregivers in non-patient-facing areas will continue to wear cloth face coverings. On April 5, Intermountain Healthcare adjusted its visitor guidelines but kept its mask mandate in place.

University of Utah Health: On March 31, University of Utah Health announced that all patients, visitors, and staff members must wear a facemask at all time when inside U of U health facilities, “Regardless of current state, county or city guidelines”

SCHOOLS

K-12 Schools: Under House Bill 294, masks will still be required at all Utah K-12 schools through the end of the 2020-2021 school year (June 15).

BYU: At this time, according to its website, BYU will continue to require masks.

University of Utah: U of U officials say that at least for the rest of the 2020-2021 academic year, the University of Utah will require masks to be worn in all university-owned and operated buildings.

Utah State University: Utah State will continue to require masks at least through the completion of its spring semester

Weber State University: According to its website, Weber State will continue to require all members of its campus community to wear face coverings while in university facilities through at least June 25.

TRANSPORTATION

Salt Lake City Airport: Salt Lake City International will also continue to require those entering the airport to wear a face mask. This is in response to federal requirements. Further, only ticketed passengers, employees, and those doing business at the airport are allowed to enter the facilities.

GOVERNMENT/STATE BUILDINGS

On April 1, Gov. Spencer Cox extended the mask mandate for all state employees through May 31. Masks will also continue to be required at the following state facilities:

DABC liquor stores: On April 7, the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control announced that masks will continue to be required at all Utah liquor and wine stores beyond April 10.

On April 7, the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control announced that masks will continue to be required at all Utah liquor and wine stores beyond April 10. Utah courthouses: According to the latest information on its website, masks will continue to be required at all state and local courthouses.

This list will be updated as more entities announce extensions of their mask mandates.

If we missed something, please email cproffer@nexstar.tv to suggest any additions to this list.