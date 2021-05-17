Utah governor calls special session to discuss prohibiting masks requirements in schools, more

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Budget issues, changes to passed bills, and new bills will be the topics of discussion for a special session called by Utah Governor Spencer Cox.

Cox’s office confirms the special session is scheduled for Wednesday, May 19.

Gov. Cox has authorized 22 issues to be considered by lawmakers. This includes budget issues involving federal funds available through the American Rescue Plan, bills passed in the 2021 session, and new bills that include a prohibition on face mask requirements in schools and changes to electronic cigarettes.

Critical Race Theory and making Utah a Second Amendment Sanctuary will not be discussed.

In a letter sent to state lawmakers, Gov. Cox says these two issues “would benefit from more time, thought, dialogue, and input.”

“While I’m sure someone might be able to point out differently, I can’t remember these types of hot-button issues ever being put on a special session call. It’s not that I disagree with the desire to act, but doing it the right way — and at the right time — will lead to better legislation.”

Other topics for discussion include authorizing funds to be used on behalf of kindergarten students who experience learning loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, authorizing sheriffs and bail commissioners to release individuals detained in jail before trial on their own recognizance in certain circumstances, and a resolution celebrating the history and cultures of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders while condemning acts of anti-Asian hate.

Here’s a look at what Gov. Cox has requested for consideration: