SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah Governor Spencer Cox was elected Chair of the National Governors Association (NGA) on Friday. As Chair, Cox will represent the leaders of 55 states, territories, and commonwealths.

Cox is the seventh Utah governor to Chair the NGA. Gov. Gary Herbert, whom Cox served as Lt. Gov. for, was the last Utah governor to serve as Chair for the NGA.

In his first initiative as Chair, Cox introduced a “Disagree Better” policy. Cox’s office said the policy is designed to help Americans bridge the partisan divide and adopt a more positive approach to political and social conversation.

“There’s an ‘exhausted majority’ of Americans out there who are discouraged by the ugliness of our politics today,” said Gov. Cox. “The divisiveness undermines our success as a nation and hurts our relationships with friends and family. We don’t all have to agree on every issue, but we have to find a way to disagree better.”

Cox said he and his fellow governors work together across party lines every day. As such, they have an obligation and opportunity to find solutions and solve problems without “endlessly bickering.”

“My fellow governors from both red and blue states are ready to lead toward a more positive and optimistic way of working through our problems,” said Cox.

Governors will be working together on the Disagree Better initiative through public debates, service projects, public service announcements and a “variety of other tools,” according to Cox’s office.

Cox said conflict resolution takes work and difficult conversations.

“It’s much easier to sow division than to persuade or find solutions,” said Cox. “But we also know that no one ever changed someone’s mind by attacking them. Through healthy conflict, we’re confident that we can find common ground and improve our families, our communities and our nation. Together, we can disagree better.”

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) who was elected as the Vice Chair supported Cox’s first initiative saying officials and citizens alike can disagree without attacking each other.

“With extreme partisanship grinding progress to a halt in Washington, it is more important than ever that governors be the adults in the room and remind Americans that it’s possible to work together and achieve good results,” said Polis.

Polis will be supporting Cox as his vice chair, overseeing the NGA Center for Best Practices. Cox and Polis will assume their roles as Chair and Vice Chair for one-year terms.