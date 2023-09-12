SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox continued his “Disagree Better” campaign as the National Governor’s Association (NGA) Chair during an event in New Hampshire on Tuesday morning.

The New Hampshire convening of governors is the first of four events across the country which the NGA says will help governors “elevate and accelerate” Disagree Better work in their states.

The event pushed Cox’s initiative through panel discussions featuring several northeastern governors and national experts. The panel established three rules for conversation with others including: taking seriously the things others hold dear, not trying to convince each other they are wrong, and being curious.

The Disagree Better initiative was introduced in July as Gov. Cox’s initiative as the NGA Chair. It aims to reduce animosity between voters and elected officials with both parties and unify the states. During Utah’s 2022 election, The Dignity Index highlighted the many times local politicians spoke in contempt toward one another, which organizers said only divides voters.

Gov. Cox’s office says the initiative is a pathway to restoring trust in America’s political institutions.

“Americans are tired of the nasty and endless bickering that characterizes our politics and gets in the way of solving our biggest problems,” said Gov. Cox. “Republican or Democrat, liberal or conservative, we all love this country, and it is critical that we find common ground and constructive ways to work together to solve our challenges. We can debate ideas without attacking each other.”

The event in New Hampshire was said to be a bipartisan event with governors from both sides of the aisle on the panel. Republican governors Cox, Chris Sununu (R-NH) and Phil Scott (R-VT) were joined by Democratic governors Janet Mills (D-ME), Maura Healey (D-MA), Phil Murphy (D-NJ) and Dan McKee (D-RI).

“Governors have a long track record of working across party lines to get things done,” said Gov. Sununu. “Partisan gridlock in America is standing in the way of achieving our potential. I’m proud to welcome Disagree Better to New Hampshire, and to explore better ways to disagree, find common ground, and move our country in a positive direction.”