Utah GOP chairman won’t seek second term

(ABC4) – After nearly two years as the Chairman of the Utah Republican Party, Derek Brown says he will not seek a second term.

In a Tuesday letter, Brown says that he has “been humbled by the number of people encouraging me to run for another term.”

During recent weeks, Brown says he and his wife “have spent many hours reviewing our family’s needs.”

“We have some critical life events just around the corner, and a little family that needs a dad with one full-time job – not two,” Brown continues in the letter. “After much soul searching, we simply can’t escape the feeling that it is time to pass the baton. Party leadership service, after all, is no different from public service. It is designed to be seasonal. You commit to serving 100% for a short season, wear yourself out in the process, and then pass the heavy baton to another who likewise feels that ‘subtle nudge’ to serve.”

Brown goes on to thank those who have worked alongside him and highlighting what the Utah GOP has completed during his time.

“As I review these past two years, they have truly been both challenging and successful beyond anything I could have ever imagined. With your support, we:

Lifted the party out of crushing debt.

Implemented a strong organizational structure, fortifying the UTGOP just in time for a pandemic.

Raised over $1 million.

Executed a first-of-its-kind virtual convention in the middle of one of Utah’s most impactful election cycles in decades.

Received incredible feedback from delegates and even national press for our convention’s success.

Witnessed unprecedented 2020 election victories all across Utah.

United our party and accomplished goal #1: winning back Utah’s 4th Congressional District.”

He closes the letter, saying, “President Reagan’s farewell address has always inspired me. As he concluded, he said simply ‘My friends: we did it. We weren’t just marking time. We made a difference.’ It is my sincere hope that, in some small measure, I likewise have not simply marked time, but also made a difference.”

The Utah GOP took to Twitter about Brown’s announcement, saying “Chairman Brown was the right person, at the right time, for the right reasons. He will be greatly missed. We thank him for all that he has done.”