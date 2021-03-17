Utah gets state stone under bill signed by governor

(ABC4) – It’s official – Utah has a designated state stone.

Utah has a state animal, a state dinosaur, and even a state folk dance, but there was something missing that House Bill 188 addresses. Sponsored by Representative Christine Watkins (R-Price) the bill designates honeycomb calcite as Utah’s state stone.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox signed the bill on Tuesday.

The stone, which originates in Duchesne County, is often used to add accents to buildings and architectural applications, according to the Universities Space Research Association.

According to BYU, honeycomb calcite is unique to Utah, being found only in the Uinta Mountains.

Shamrock Mining of Hanna says the name “honeycomb calcite” comes from the honeycomb-like appearance of some of the pieces. It can also look like petrified honey.

You can read the full text of the bill below:

Click the square in the bottom right corner for full screen.

