Utah files preliminary injunction against Biden federal contractor vaccine mandate

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah, along with six other states and various state agencies has filed a preliminary injunction to Biden’s vaccine mandate.

The preliminary injunction is regarding the vaccine mandate applying to federal contractors signed by the White House on Sept. 9.

“The health and safety of the Federal workforce, and the health and safety of members of the public with whom they interact, are foundational to the efficiency of the civil service,” says Biden of the mandate. “I have determined that ensuring the health and safety of the Federal workforce and the efficiency of the civil service requires immediate action to protect the Federal workforce and individuals interacting with the Federal workforce.”

Since that announcement, Republican states and lawmakers have pushed back against the mandate, citing unconstitutional overreach and the belief that it violates federal law. The states maintain the motion is not in denial of the efficacy of vaccines, rather the concern is over whether the mandate violates

“Moreover, the Court acknowledges the tragic toll that the COVID-19 pandemic has wrought throughout the nation and the globe,” as stated on court documents. “However, even in times of crisis this Court must preserve the rule of law and ensure that all branches of government act within the bounds of their constitutionally granted authorities.”

Back in October, Utah joined the same states in a lawsuit opposing the federal vaccine mandate.

Biden’s mandate requiring vaccines or negative COVID testing for private employers with over 100 employees or more was recently suspended on Nov. 12 after a “motion to stay” was ordered by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

“OSHA has suspended activities related to the implementation and enforcement of the ETS pending future developments in the litigation,” according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) official site.

Click here to read the full preliminary injunction document.