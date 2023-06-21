SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Utah Attorney General filed a lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency’s recently released Ozone Interstate Transport Rule.

According to the lawsuit, filed on June 20, the Ozone Interstate Transport Rule is unlawful federal overreach designed to kill Utah’s remaining coal-fired power plants. Gov. Spencer Cox tweeted that the lawsuit was a pushback against the “Biden administration’s egregious power grab.”

In a statement Utah’s elected leaders – Gov. Spencer Cox, Attorney General Sean Reyes, Senate President J. Stuart Adams, House Speaker Brad Wilson, U.S. Sens. Mike Lee and Mitt Romney, and Reps. Chris Stewart, John Curtis, Burgess Owens and Blake Moore – said regarding the lawsuit “Utah’s measured, all-of-the-above energy policy has powered decades of prosperity by providing some of the country’s most reliable and affordable energy.”

Further, the statement reported, “We have also dramatically decreased emissions and ozone on our own. However, the Biden administration has turned to executive rulemaking to enact policies that will force early closures of Utah power plants, putting reliable, affordable, and dispatchable power significantly at risk — and only in a few years.”

GOP elected leaders expressed concerns saying, “The Ozone Interstate Transport Rule released by the Environmental Protection Agency harms Utahns and threatens our ability to provide affordable and reliable baseload energy to our state.”

Among other things the FIP would require 25 states to comply with ozone season emissions budgets, it would establish backstops on daily emissions, and it proposes new NOx limits from certain non-power plant industrial sources. For the first time, the western states of Nevada, Utah, and Wyoming would be required to submit SIPs that address impacts to neighboring states or be subject to the FIP.

The EPA’s proposed Federal Implementation Plan (FIP) has implications for power plants and other industrial nitrogen oxide sources in the Western United States including Utah, Nevada, Wyoming, and Colorado. The proposal addresses identified upwind states and their obligation to not interfere with downwind states’ ability to comply with the 2015 ozone National Ambient Air Quality Standard.

The statement promised, “We will not stand by as the administration encroaches on Utah’s reasonable, responsible, and realistic approach to powering our state. As Utah’s elected state leaders, we stand united in pushing back against the administration’s egregious power grab that harms Utahns. We will each fight for a responsible energy policy that embraces efficiency and is based in reality because keeping the lights on is the only option.”