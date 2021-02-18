Utah elected leaders issue letter to President Biden in response to review on Bears and Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National monuments

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah elected leaders sent a letter to President Biden regarding the President’s announced review of the Grand Staircase-Escalante and Bears Ears National Monument.

Utah’s congressional delegation included U.S. Senators Mike Lee (R) Utah and Mitt Romney (R) Utah, Representatives Chris Stewart (R) Utah, John Curtis (R) Utah, Burgess Owens (R) Utah, and Blake Moore (R) Utah, as well as state officials including Gov. Spencer Cox, Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, Attorney General Sean Reyes, Senate President Stuart Adams, and Speaker of the House Brad Wilson, issued a letter to President Biden to express their “serious concern” about the review of Utah’s Grand Staircase-Escalante and Bears Ears National Monuments.

“We were disappointed there was no invitation for discussion prior to the announcement. We expect and hope for closer collaboration between our state and your administration on matters that directly impact Utah and our residents.

However, we recognize that presidents do have the authority to create or modify the boundaries of national monuments, even when there is not local consensus or support. A decision to expand both monuments back to their original size or larger would satisfy some, but would represent a missed opportunity to build bridges and create long term certainty. We urge you to use the review period to engage and negotiate with Utah elected officials, tribal governments, relevant communities, and other impacted stakeholders to create an enduring solution for both of these beautiful areas of our state.

In particular, we hope you will offer support and sufficient time to negotiate a legislative solution, which would produce a broader and more permanent solution than anything that can be done through executive authority. Neither the original executive actions that created these monuments nor President Trump’s reductions accomplished what we believe should be the most important goals for both the Biden Administration and the state of Utah regarding these lands: 1) to protect sensitive areas and cultural resources—including the use of robust law enforcement and educational resources to prevent irreparable damage—and 2) to provide long term certainty and predictability for managing these lands. Changing the size of the monuments every four or eight years isn’t helpful for anyone who cares about the land, antiquities, and local communities.

In addition to providing long-term certainty and genuine protections, legislation would allow Congress to exercise the power of the purse in appropriating funds for the management and protection of the lands in question. Involving the legislative branch allows us to find ways to help the struggling economies of these counties and to consider creative solutions that tribal governments and other organizations have requested.

We believe all options should be on the table to find a long-lasting comprehensive solution. This could include solutions to better manage the land for a wide variety of stakeholders, including increased tribal involvement in management decisions, local museums or interpretive sites, clarifying allowable uses (including where mineral development is, or is not, appropriate), ending of the “ping-ponging” of the size of the monument, and more. These are all topics that should be on the table but can’t be accomplished by the Antiquities Act alone.

Beyond these advantages, a legislative solution would offer important consensus-building benefits. Unilateral monument decisions—whether creating, expanding, or contracting— have a long history of generating resentment and bitterness nationally and among communities in Utah. These decisions have previously led to significant reforms — reforms that, once enacted, have guaranteed the affected states a fair process with regard to monument designation and have led to better collaboration by all sides on land management. We support a change that would leave broad land designation authority in Utah to rest solely with Congress, which requires collaboration, but we recognize that this is not the current legal framework. The consensus required for successful negotiation would prove an effective way to lower the temperature and allow for good faith progress on other challenges.

This is our goal—to make long-lasting progress on managing our public lands. We stand ready to work with you, and we ask for your leadership and strong support to reach such solutions.”