SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – During this year’s legislative session state lawmakers will be considering a bill to virtually ban abortion in Utah.
The bill is being backed by the Utah Eagle Forum. The group’s president, Gayle Ruzicka, joins us to discuss that and other bills they are watching this year.
What others are reading:
- Utah Jazz pay tribute to Kobe Bryant
- What to expect from this year’s legislative session
- Police: Cedar City man charged with terrorism threat after planning to shoot polygamists, officers and commit ‘suicide by cop’
- Utah Eagle Forum’s top legislative priorities
- Elderly woman dead, others injured after crash in Logan