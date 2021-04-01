Utah Democratic Party apologizes for handling of sexual harassment claims in 2017

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – For the first time since sexual misconduct allegations were launched against the Utah Democratic Party in 2017, officials from the party are apologizing.

The party tells ABC4 that the women who came forward were not allowed to speak, nor were they treated with dignity and respect.

“On behalf of myself and the Utah Democratic Party, I want to apologize directly to those involved in this situation and to every member of our party for how this situation was handled. Neither I nor any other member of our current leadership can take responsibility for our predecessors. What we can do is commit to making our community a safer and more respectful place.” said Jeff Merchant, Party Chair.

This comes on the heels of the Utah GOP’s handling of its sexual harassment claims launched against Salt Lake County GOP Scott Miller and Dave Robinson. The Republican Party came out quickly to denounce the actions of Miller and Robinson, along with their comments towards party women running in last year’s races.

The Utah Democratic Party tells ABC4 they’re committed to not allowing these failures in the future adding, “the UDP will work to both swiftly address any new allegations or concerns and to reach out to the victims of previous harassment to apologize, understand, and seek to remedy lingering concerns.”

