Utah Dem Party to hold special election after passing of Rep. Shurtliff

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Utah Democratic Party prepares to launch listening tour_35844902

(ABC4) – The Utah Democratic Party will hold a special election after the passing of District 10’s representative.

In late December, Rep. LaWanna “Lou” Shurtliff passed away after a three week battle with pneumonia.

Because of statutorily obligations, the Utah Democratic Party will hold an election for a new representative for District 10.

Democratic delegates in House District 10 will have the opportunity to vote for Rep. Shurtliff’s replacement.

Those seeking to fill the seat will be able to declare their candidacy with the Utah Democratic Party beginning Tuesday, Jan. 5. The period for filing will remain open until Friday, Jan. 8 at noon.

Candidates must meet all constitutional and statutory requirements in order to run. This includes age and residency requirements. A list of all filed candidates will be published at UtahDemocrats.org.

The candidacy form for HD 10 can be found here.

Utah Democrats say the election will take place Saturday, Jan. 16, at 10 a.m.

The winner of the election will then be submitted to the Governor’s Office.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

 Glen is honored to be delivering the news of the day every weeknight at 5, 6, and 10 in his home state. He is an award-winning veteran journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team as a weekend anchor in June 2013. Over the years, he held various positions at the station as he worked his way up to the main anchor chair. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent and hosts Inside Utah Politics, which airs every Sunday. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...