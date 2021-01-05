Utah Dem Party to hold special election after passing of Rep. Shurtliff

(ABC4) – The Utah Democratic Party will hold a special election after the passing of District 10’s representative.

In late December, Rep. LaWanna “Lou” Shurtliff passed away after a three week battle with pneumonia.

Because of statutorily obligations, the Utah Democratic Party will hold an election for a new representative for District 10.

Democratic delegates in House District 10 will have the opportunity to vote for Rep. Shurtliff’s replacement.

Those seeking to fill the seat will be able to declare their candidacy with the Utah Democratic Party beginning Tuesday, Jan. 5. The period for filing will remain open until Friday, Jan. 8 at noon.

Candidates must meet all constitutional and statutory requirements in order to run. This includes age and residency requirements. A list of all filed candidates will be published at UtahDemocrats.org.

The candidacy form for HD 10 can be found here.

Utah Democrats say the election will take place Saturday, Jan. 16, at 10 a.m.

The winner of the election will then be submitted to the Governor’s Office.