Utah Debate Commission announces 2020 primary debate schedule

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Utah Debate commission announced its 2020 primary debate schedule. The debates will be carried on air, online and via Facebook Live. Right now the primary debates are scheduled to take place over two days.

The commission invites all Utahns to engage in the electoral process during this important election year.

DATERACEVENUE
Monday June 1, 2020
Utah
12:00pm MST		Utah 4th Congressional District
Republican Debate		University of Utah
Monday June 1, 2020
Utah
3:00pm MST		Utah 1st Congressional District
Democrat Debate		University of Utah
Monday June 1, 2020
Utah
6:00pm MST		Utah Governor
Republican Debate		University of Utah
Tuesday June 2, 2020
Utah
12:00pm MST		Utah Attorney General
Republican Debate		University of Utah
Tuesday June 2, 2020
Utah
3:00pm MST		Utah 1st Congressional District
Republican Debate		University of Utah

“The Utah Debate Commission is excited to bring primary debates to the residents of Utah, especially during these critical times…the debates will help voters make informed decisions about who to support for offices at the state and federal levels. As we listen to and watch the debates, we all gain a better understanding of where candidates stand on the most important issues facing our state and our nation,” said Utah Debate Commission Co-chair Karen Hale in a statement.

ABC4 will update you to any specific times and airing and show you where you can watch as we get closer to the event. We will also let you know if any changes are made because of the pandemic.

