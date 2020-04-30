Utah Debate Commission announces 2020 primary debate schedule

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Utah Debate commission announced its 2020 primary debate schedule. The debates will be carried on air, online and via Facebook Live. Right now the primary debates are scheduled to take place over two days.

The commission invites all Utahns to engage in the electoral process during this important election year.

DATE RACE VENUE Monday June 1, 2020

Utah

12:00pm MST Utah 4th Congressional District

Republican Debate University of Utah Monday June 1, 2020

Utah

3:00pm MST Utah 1st Congressional District

Democrat Debate University of Utah Monday June 1, 2020

Utah

6:00pm MST Utah Governor

Republican Debate University of Utah

Tuesday June 2, 2020

Utah

12:00pm MST Utah Attorney General

Republican Debate University of Utah

Tuesday June 2, 2020

Utah

3:00pm MST Utah 1st Congressional District

Republican Debate University of Utah

“The Utah Debate Commission is excited to bring primary debates to the residents of Utah, especially during these critical times…the debates will help voters make informed decisions about who to support for offices at the state and federal levels. As we listen to and watch the debates, we all gain a better understanding of where candidates stand on the most important issues facing our state and our nation,” said Utah Debate Commission Co-chair Karen Hale in a statement.

ABC4 will update you to any specific times and airing and show you where you can watch as we get closer to the event. We will also let you know if any changes are made because of the pandemic.

