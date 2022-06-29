UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah County Attorney David Leavitt has officially conceded the race to challenger Jeff Gray on Tuesday night.

Republican Jeff Gray initially claimed he did not want to run for the position, but did so because he had “serious concerns” about Leavitt’s policies.

After taking a major lead against Leavitt in the GOP primaries on Tuesday night, Gray will now officially assume the role of Utah County Attorney.

Leavitt had been making headlines in recent weeks, entangled in controversies involving Utah County Sheriff Mike Smith, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office and accusations of being involved in the alleged cannibalism and murder of children.

The disturbing allegations follow a Utah County investigation into “ritualistic child sexual abuse” throughout the period of 1990 to 2010.

Votes are still being tallied and processed this week before Gray is officially named the winner.

No official statement or further response has been released from Leavitt’s team at this time.