Utah Congressman Curtis: ‘No plans to object to Utah’s Electoral College certificates’

Another Utah congressman has issued a statement ahead of Wednesday's vote to certify the Electoral College results.

Representative John Curtis says he will “certify the election,” unlike some of his fellow Utah legislators.

He says he has “seen no evidence of wrongdoing within Utah and have no plans to object to Utah’s Electoral College certificates.”

“In fact,” the congressman continues, “as I have watch the election process in Utah, I see within it a model for other states across the country.”

Read the full statement below:

“On January 6, Congress will fulfill its Constitutional mandate to certify the Electoral College results and finalize the presidential election. In recognition of my responsibility in this process, I have studied my role and it is clear to me that I have a duty to speak on behalf of the election process in Utah and listen to any objection raised by my fellow lawmakers concerning their state. I have seen no evidence of wrongdoing within Utah and have no plans to object to Utah’s Electoral College certificates. In fact, as I have watched the election process in Utah, I see within it a model for other states across the country.

Federalism is a core principle of our country and an important piece of that is respecting each state’s election procedures and outcomes. The Constitution grants Congress the specific authority to count electoral votes, not debate the merits of each state’s election laws or the validity of the electors they choose to send—to do so would be to federalize the election process, taking fundamental rights away from states. I have consistently opposed when Democrats have made such attempts and I will not use one standard for my party and a different one for the other. Therefore, I plan to respect each state’s decision, certify the election, and continue to work with my colleagues on solutions for Utahns.”

As I have said many times before: I have faith in America’s election system and those who work tirelessly to ensure our elections are secure. That’s not to say there isn’t work to do. Americans deserve an election process that leaves no question of integrity and I am committed to supporting our state leaders and working with my colleagues to ensure election security, without further federalizing our elections.”

On Monday, another Utah congressman, Representative Chris Stewart, announced he “will not vote to certify the election,” saying in part that the decision comes “after serious thought and consideration.”

“I believe there are critical questions that need to be answered concerning our Presidential election. Until we have resolved those issues surrounding voting irregularities, ballot integrity and security, and the implementation of state election laws, I can now, in good conscience, uphold the oath I took to protect and defend our constitution by voting to certify the election,” Stewart continues.

The congressman continues, saying, “President-elect Joe Biden deserves to enter his Presidency without this cloud hanging over him, President Trump deserves answers, and most importantly, the American people deserve to have their confidence in our elections restored.”

He isn’t the first to make this decision.

Representative-elect Burgess Owens joined the list of House members who plan to oppose the Electoral Count and challenge Biden’s victory.

Owens shared the following with ABC4 News.

“I am focused on making sure future elections are safe and secure in America. If irregularities exist, we should examine and provide solutions to make sure our electoral process is accurate and represents the will of the people. Millions of Americans across this country are concerned about the electoral process and we do them a great disservice by merely ignoring their voices.”

Senator Mike Lee has not yet issued a statement, but will Tuesday “or Wednesday,” according to his communications director.

Senator Mitt Romney released a statement as 2021 began, saying that to reject the results of the presidential election results is “nonsense.”

“The egregious ploy to reject electors may enhance the political ambition of some, but dangerously threatens our Democratic Republic. The congressional power to reject electors is reserved for the most extreme and unusual circumstances. These are far from it. More Americans participated in this election than ever before, and they made their choice. President Trump’s lawyers made their case before scores of courts; in every instance, they failed. The Justice Department found no evidence of irregularity sufficient to overturn the election. The Presidential Voter Fraud Commission disbanded without finding such evidence.”

When Congress meets to certify the Electoral College results, any lawmaker is free to object to a state’s votes. The objection is not taken up unless it is in writing and signed by both a member of the House and Senate.

Current Vice President Mike Pence, president of the Senate, will preside over the Jan. 6 session and declare the winner.