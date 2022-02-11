Utah bill that could pave the way for psychedelic treatment moves forward

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Five years ago, former state senator Steve Urquhart’s thoughts on psychedelics changed.

”I thought psychedelics were something that we should stay away from,” said Urquhart.

Urquhart says he was struggling with some serious mental health issues. While visiting Amsterdam he tried psychedelics.

“We can see things differently and things that just seemed insurmountable or maybe we didn’t even know what was driving us to certain behaviors,” he says. “We can see those things in deal with them.”

House Bill 167 would create a mental illness psychotherapy task force to study and make recommendations on drugs that are currently illegal in Utah but could be used to treat mental illness.

On Thursday, the House passed the bill with just one representative voting against it.

“I think that’s a very clear signal that the legislature recognizes the science, the medicinal properties behind psychedelics and is willing to take a look,” said Urquhart.

While this bill would only create a task force to discuss the possibility of using psychedelics as medical treatment, Urquhart said it’s a step in the right direction.

“This is possible relief that’s coming for a lot of people who need it,” said Urquhart.

The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration.