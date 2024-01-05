SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A new bill has been submitted for consideration by the Utah State Legislature that aims to fight what lawmakers determine as federal overreach by ignoring federal actions they deem unconstitutional.

State Sen. Scott Sandall (R-Tremonton), who is sponsoring the “Utah Constitutional Sovereignty Act,” or S.B. 57, said the bill stands up against unconstitutional federal policies and regulations that negatively impact Utah, such as air quality regulations and public lands issues.

“Far too often, we’ve seen the federal executive branch bypass the legislative process to enact policies that extend beyond its constitutionally given jurisdiction, frequently to the detriment of Utah’s citizens,” said Sen. Sandall. “This bill establishes a democratic framework we can utilize to defend Utahns against destructive regulations while still honoring the U.S. Constitution.”

Sandall said the bill would reinforce Utah’s 10th Amendment right to legislate in any area not explicitly within the federal government’s jurisdiction. Utah lawmakers would be given the authority to reject federal regulations and presidential executive orders when “the executive branch bypasses the congressional legislative process.”

The bill reportedly has checks and balances to ensure proposed resolutions abide by the U.S. Constitution and the courts, according to Sandall in a press release. For example, Legislators can only sponsor a resolution to reject a federal policy after getting approval from the State Senate President, the Utah House Speaker and two-thirds of the members in both chambers. Once introduced, it will go through the legislative process.

If passed and signed by the governor, the state will no longer abide by the federal policy, unless a court determines the federal policy to be constitutional through due process.

Alliance for a Better Utah, a progressive organization that advocates holding policymakers accountable, criticized the bill on Thursday, saying it addresses a matter of law that has been settled for many years.

“This is an issue that has been long settled in both state and federal law,” said Merchant. “We live in a state that has a severe housing crisis, a healthcare crisis, an air quality crisis, and a Great Salt Lake that is drying up and we have got legislatures who are trying to address things that were resolved prior to the Civil War instead of matters that affect everyday Utahns on an everyday basis.”

Merchant said the bill could be a source of neverending litigation and a lot of problems for Utah as lawmakers target federal policies they don’t like.

The bill has already received support from Senate President J. Stuart Adams who said Utah respects the invaluable function of the federal government in the United States, but that its power is supposed to be limited under the U.S. Constitution.

“Our goal is to restore the balance of power between the state and the federal government,” said Adams. “We plan to use this legislation only in extreme cases where we believe a federal law will have devastating consequences to Utah.”