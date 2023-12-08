This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post with more information as it becomes available.



SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — In announcing he will no longer seek re-election on Friday, Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes said that he believes the women who have accused his friend Tim Ballard, the embattled founder of Operation Underground Railroad, of abuse.

In a video statement posted to YouTube, Reyes said he met with the women who have filed civil lawsuits against Ballard, himself and OUR over the last few months, claiming Ballard abused women under the guise of fighting child sex trafficking and Reyes’ office, which was closely tied to OUR, intimidated them.

“After hearing their stories in person, I believe them,” Reyes said. “I’m heartbroken for what they’ve endured and the trauma they will face their entire lives.”

He added that he apologized to the women that his friendship with Ballard and the close ties between his office and OUR made them feel powerless and unable to come forward for years.

“I can’t give them back those voiceless years, but I will use my last year in office working together with these survivors and any others who come forward,” he said.

The women behind the civil lawsuit have tapped the attorney general’s office to request a criminal investigation into their claims, Reyes said, adding that he recused himself from the case.

“I will have no involvement,” he said. “But my office will conduct a statewide investigation of Tim Ballard, Operation Underground Railroad, The SPEAR Fund or others to determine what criminal conduct occurred, if any, relating to the complaints made.”

The Utah Democratic Party called Thursday for Reyes to resign. In the video statement, however, the attorney general said he would finish his current term, but not run for a fourth.

In previous statements made in regard to his connection with Ballard, Reyes’ office denied that he ever intimidated witnesses or attempted to interfere with people testifying.

Last month, a group of Utah lawmakers requested an audit into Reyes’ office, part of which would focus on his relations with Ballard. Also under scrutiny were his travel expenses, office culture, and his administrative decision-making process.