SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes has joined 44 other attorneys general urging social media apps TikTok and Snapchat to give parents greater control over their children’s social usage.

The bipartisan letter is addressed to attorneys for TikTok and Snapchat saying, “Your platforms do not effectively collaborate with parental control applications (“apps”) or otherwise provide an adequate opportunity for parental control within the platform. Many other platforms already allow parental control apps to monitor the content on their respective platforms. We ask that you conform to widespread industry practice by giving parents increased ability to protect their vulnerable children.”

The letter cites both the negative mental health impacts social media causes along with children and teens being “regularly subjected to online dangers, including cyberbullying, drug use, and sexual predation.”

Legislators are asking the companies to implement parental control apps that will alert parents or schools of messages that contain either harmful or dangerous content along with potential self-harm or suicide.

Legislators point out that direct messages are not moderated and could provide a window to bullying, sexual abuse and predatory dangers.

The letter refers to the statistics of an app that analyzed the content of over 3.4 million messages sent in 2021:

43.09% of tweens and 74.61% of teens were involved in a self-harm/suicidal situation;

68.97% of tweens and 90.73% of teens encountered nudity or content of a sexual nature;

75.35% of tweens and 93.31% of teens engaged in conversations surrounding drugs/alcohol;

80.82% of tweens and 94.50% of teens expressed or experienced violent subject matter/thoughts, and

72.09% of tweens and 85.00% of teens experienced bullying as bullies, victims, or witnesses.

The letter continues saying, “Empowering parents is necessary in today’s online environment, a place that can be considerably hostile for our youth. While our offices do not advocate for a specific parental control app, we recognize the value of allowing secure and credible parental control apps to assist with monitoring, especially on platforms like yours with vast amounts of content and with large number of youth users. Therefore, we strongly encourage your companies to immediately pursue collaboration with parental control apps and to implement stronger parental controls and content moderation within your platform.”

