US Senate still waiting on Articles of Impeachment

The U.S. Capitol in Washington is shrouded in mist, Friday night, Dec. 13, 2019. This coming week’s virtually certain House impeachment of President Donald Trump will underscore how Democrats and Republicans have morphed into fiercely divided camps since lawmakers impeached President Bill Clinton.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – President Donald Trump’s trial is still on hold as the Senate waits for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to send over the Articles of Impeachment.

She says they’ll be coming soon, but Utah Senator Mike Lee says they are long overdue.

“It’s unprecedented and really bizarre,” said Senator Lee, (R) Utah.

Even some Democrats are starting to push Speaker Pelosi to end the standoff.

Thursday, she addressed the issue saying the Articles of Impeachment will be coming soon.

“As I said right from the start, we need to see the arena in which we are sending our managers. Is that too much to ask,” said Pelosi, (D) California.

Senator Lee says yes it is. He questions the speaker’s understanding of how the process works in the Senate.

“You might almost guess that she believes, mistakenly, that Mitch McConnell himself is going to decide whether to call witnesses or, if so, which ones. First of all, it’s not even the prerogative of the Senate to call witnesses, it’s the prerogative of the prosecution counsel and the defense counsel,” Lee said.

Senator Lee says it’s premature to put a set plan in place including what witnesses the Senate should hear from.

“My preference is that we allow the articles to come over, we begin the impeachment trial process, we hear opening arguments from the House prosecutors, and from the defense and at that point decide how to proceed,” he said.

The speaker is concerned it won’t get to that point.

“Some of them have suggested they might want to dismiss. Dismiss equals cover-up,” said Pelosi.

Lee says there’s nothing to cover up because there is nothing he’s seen to warrant impeachment.

He says a conviction is highly unlikely.

“Absent some compelling evidence we haven’t seen it is mathematically impossible and completely unimaginable we could get to a two-thirds supermajority,” said Lee.

The senator says once the Articles of Impeachment are delivered it won’t take long to get the trial started.

