University of Utah professor announces candidacy for governor of Utah

Politics
Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Chris Peterson declared his candidacy for governor of Utah Wednesday.

Peterson, a University of Utah law professor and former Obama Administration official, plans to compete for the Democratic Party’s nomination.

Peterson says the focus of his campaign will be about protecting the dignity of working families and advocating for accountability in state politics.  

“I’m running for governor because I want to fight for working people. Despite all of Utah’s success, too many of our families are still struggling to get by,” said Peterson in a statement. “In 2020, every Utahn deserves access to affordable health care, a great education, clean air, and a government that respects public opinion.”

According to his biography, Peterson previously worked as a special advisor in the U.S. Department of Defense where he helped protect military service members from predatory lending. He also served in the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau where he helped return more than $12 billion in refunds and restitution to Americans who were “victimized by illegal practices of Wall Street banks, payday lenders, and debt collectors.”

If you would like to learn more about Peterson, you can visit his website at petersonforutah.com.

According to Utah Lieutenant Governor’s Elections website, other Democratic candidates include Nikki R. Pino and Zachary Adam Moses. View all the gubernatorial candidates here.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

For this Beetdigger and Ute it’s an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 News at 5 and 6, Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...

Don't Miss