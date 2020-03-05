University of Utah professor announces candidacy for governor of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Chris Peterson declared his candidacy for governor of Utah Wednesday.

Peterson, a University of Utah law professor and former Obama Administration official, plans to compete for the Democratic Party’s nomination.

Peterson says the focus of his campaign will be about protecting the dignity of working families and advocating for accountability in state politics.

“I’m running for governor because I want to fight for working people. Despite all of Utah’s success, too many of our families are still struggling to get by,” said Peterson in a statement. “In 2020, every Utahn deserves access to affordable health care, a great education, clean air, and a government that respects public opinion.”

According to his biography, Peterson previously worked as a special advisor in the U.S. Department of Defense where he helped protect military service members from predatory lending. He also served in the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau where he helped return more than $12 billion in refunds and restitution to Americans who were “victimized by illegal practices of Wall Street banks, payday lenders, and debt collectors.”

If you would like to learn more about Peterson, you can visit his website at petersonforutah.com.

According to Utah Lieutenant Governor’s Elections website, other Democratic candidates include Nikki R. Pino and Zachary Adam Moses. View all the gubernatorial candidates here.

