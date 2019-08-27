United Utah Party wants to discuss term limits for state lawmakers

The party wants to take the issue to voters in 2020

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The United Utah Party will host public hearings on a ballot initiative to impose lawmaker term limits.

The hearing will be held between August 27 and August 31 across the state in the following locations.

The UUP ballot initiative proposes a consecutive 12-year term limit for state legislators and a consecutive eight-year term limit for executive elected officials. This term limit initiative would only apply to Utah executive and state legislative elected officials, such as the governor or our state senators.

“It’s a way to restore accountability from our elected officials,” Jim Bennett with UUP told ABC4’s Glen Mills on an episode of Inside Utah Politics.

Uintah Basin Region: Crossroads Senior Center, 50 E. 200 South, Roosevelt, Utah 84066 Tuesday, 27 August 2019 at 6:30 p.m.

Southeast Region: Utah State University Eastern boardroom, 451 E. 400 North, Price, Utah Thursday, 29 August 2019 at 5:30 p.m.

Wasatch Front Region: Millcreek Community Library, Rooms B&C, 2266 E. Evergreen Avenue, E. Millcreek, Utah 84109 Saturday, 31 August 2019 at 10:30 a.m.

Bear River Region: Whittier Community Center, 290 N. 400 East, Logan, Utah 84321 Saturday, 31 August 2019 at 2:00 p.m.

“We urge Utahns to come to these hearings and learn more about how they can help change politics for the better,” said UUP Chair Richard Davis in a statement.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: