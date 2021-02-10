U.S. attorney for Utah, John Huber, resigns

WASHINGTON, DC (ABC4) – The U.S. attorney for Utah, John Huber, has announced that he is resigning on Wednesday under the instruction of President Joe Biden.

Huber’s resignation was sent into the President’s office on Wednesday, Feb. 10, and his final day in the position will be Feb. 28.

“It has been an extraordinary honor to represent the United States of America in the

District of Utah over the past six years. From the time President Obama appointed me, through

President Trump’s administration and up to my final day of service, I have aspired to be

a statesman who prioritizes patriotism over partisanship,” Huber said in his resignation letter addressed to President Biden.

Huber’s full resignation letter can be found below:

“Dear President Biden:

Pursuant to your direction, as relayed through the acting Attorney General, I submit my

letter of resignation, effective February 28, 2021.

It has been an extraordinary honor to represent the United States of America in the District of Utah over the past six years. From the time President Obama appointed me, through President Trump’s administration, and up to my final day of service, I have aspired to be a statesman who prioritizes patriotism over partisanship. I served as an advisor to three Attorneys General of two political parties who each led the Department of Justice with fidelity and steady hands. In addition to my duties in Utah, I have also fulfilled assignments of national interest, striving to offer the integrity and professionalism that has marked my 27 years of public service.

Certainly, our nation is in the midst of considerable discord and strife. Nevertheless, with the

unique perspective as the only United States Attorney appointed by both President Obama and

President Trump, I observe that what binds us together as Americans is so much stronger than

the issues that would pull us apart.

I wish you the very best as you lead our great nation over the next four years and pray

that God may continue to bless the United States of America.”

According to the United States Department of Justice, Huber served as the United States Attorney and top federal law enforcement official in Utah since 2015.