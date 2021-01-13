Trump urges ‘NO violence, NO lawbreaking’ in response to ‘reports of more demonstrations’

US President Donald Trump speaks after touring a section of the border wall in Alamo, Texas on January 12, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(ABC4) – President Donald Trump is responding to “reports of more demonstrations,” urging that there be “NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind.”

ABC News tweeted an image of a statement from Pres. Trump that was sent through the Office of the Press Secretary.

BREAKING: Pres. Trump: "In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind…I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers. Thank You." https://t.co/XlFy0IqzXo pic.twitter.com/VO97BJ2nn0 — ABC News (@ABC) January 13, 2021

The statement reads, in full:

“In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind. That is not what I stand for, and it is not what America stands for. I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers. Thank You.”

This comes as a spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he won’t agree to invoke powers calling senators into emergency session.

Because of this, if the House impeaches Pres. Trump, a Senate trial on whether to convict him of inciting insurrection seems all but certain to have to wait until President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated.

Before traveling to Texas on Tuesday, Pres. Trump spoke with reporters and refused to take responsibility for his role in fomenting the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week.

Earlier this week, an FBI bulletin surfaced that reports officials are monitoring armed protests that are planned at the Utah State Capitol and all 49 other state capitol buildings. The FBI says these protests are expected this week and through Inauguration Day.

The Utah Department of Public Safety spoke with ABC4 about how they are preparing for increased rallies and protests from Utahns exercising their First and Second Amendment rights.

“We hope we are ready in case things turn to the worst like they did at our nation’s Capitol, and that we can respond appropriately without individuals getting hurt, loss of life, and damage to property,” says DPS and Utah Highway Patrol’s Lieutenant Nick Street.

While rioters gathered in the nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6, numerous Utahns gathered at the State Capitol.