Trump to designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorist groups

GREELEY, CO – OCTOBER 30: Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at the Bank of Colorado Arena on the campus of University of Northern Colorado October 30, 2016 in Greeley, Colorado. With less than nine days until Americans go to the polls, Trump is campaigning in Nevada, New Mexico and Colorado. (Photo […]

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he will “absolutely” designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations.

But the Mexican government is pushing back, arguing that such a step would be an assault on its sovereignty.

Trump told former Fox News Channel host Bill O’Reilly during a radio interview this week that he’ll formally label the cartels as terrorist groups because drugs they bring into the U.S. kill tens of thousands of Americans annually. Trump offered no timetable for an announcement.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Wednesday that he didn’t want to enter a “political confrontation” on Thanksgiving eve. López Obrador said he instructed Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard to explain Mexico’s position to Washington.

Ebrard tweeted later that he’d been in touch with the U.S. and would use diplomacy to “defend sovereignty.”

