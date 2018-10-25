Trump signs bill to address opioid emergency

WASHINGTON (ABC4 Utah) – The White House says it’s taking a big step forward in fighting the opioid epidemic. One year ago, President Donald Trump declared the epidemic a public health emergency.

President Trump signed into law a bill he hopes will be the most comprehensive effort yet to fight America’s opioid epidemic.

“Together we are going to end the scourge of drug addiction in America,” said Trump.

The bi-partisan bill comes one year after the president declared the opioid crisis a public health emergency.

Under the new plan:

  • Medicaid will expand services to treat mothers and babies suffering from opioid withdrawal
  • The Postal Service will share more information about incoming packages with U.S. Customs officials
  • The government will support more research into pain management alternatives.

Nuerosurgeon and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson says Americans need to better understand how powerful their medicine can be.

“We need to help people understand how easy it is to get addicted,” said Carson.

While the majority of the bill is focused on the opioid epidemic, officials say it will also help people struggling with any form of drug addiction

‘”We want to take care of those who’ve become addicts, we want to help them transition back to society, through job training and education programs,” said Sarah Sanders, White House Press Secretary.

But the president says the government can’t do it alone. He says he’s thankful companies like Amazon and Walmart are stepping up to help employees and customers fight addiction.

“Together we will defeat this epidemic, as one people, one family, and one magnificent nation under God,” said Trump.

 The bill signed by the president Wednesday had bi-partisan support with only Senator Mike Lee voting “nay.”

