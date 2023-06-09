Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) speaks to reporters as he arrives to the Capitol for a series of votes on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah Republican Senator Mitt Romney reacted to the news of former President Donald Trump’s indictment by a grand jury in a press statement on Friday morning, saying Trump has brought these charges upon himself.

Romney said like all Americans, Trump is entitled to the presumption of innocence, but the Justice Department had given Trump time that wouldn’t have done so normally.

“By all appearances, the Justice Department and special counsel have exercised due care, affording Mr. Trump the time and opportunity to avoid charges that would not generally have been afforded to others,” Romney’s statement reads.

Former President Trump took to social media on Thursday, saying he had been indicted in an investigation into his handling of classified documents at his Mar-A-Lago home. The Hill reports Trump has been summoned to appear in a federal court in Miami on the afternoon of Tuesday, June 13.

Romney said Trump’s indictment was his own doing by not only taking classified documents but by “refusing to simply return them when given numerous opportunities to do so.”

“These allegations are serious and if proven, would be consistent with his other actions offensive to the national interest, such as withholding defensive weapons from Ukraine for political reasons and failing to defend the Capitol from violent attack and insurrection,” said Romney.

Utah Sen. Mike Lee (R) reacted to the charges on his personal Twitter account, criticizing the Biden Administration.

“Sitting president indicts leading challenger. Totally normal,” Lee tweeted with a gif showing a lineup of girls waving giant bananas.

Lee also tweeted saying, “Remember: Biden personally green-lighted the raid on Trump’s home,” while quote-tweeting Article III Project’s founder and president, Mike Davis.

Trump is reportedly facing seven charges, including violations of the Espionage Act and obstruction of justice. Trump is also facing over 30 felony charges related to allegedly falsifying business records.