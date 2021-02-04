Trump asked to testify in Senate trial under oath by House Democrats

Local Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas on January 12, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (ABC4) – Former President Donald Trump has been asked to testify under oath for his Senate impeachment trial.

The Associated Press reports that a Trump adviser did not immediately return a request for comment.

In a letter sent to Trump from Representative Jamie Raskin, one of the impeachment managers, Trump’s legal team has “denied many factual allegations set forth in the article of impeachment.”

“In light of your disputing these factual allegations, I write to invite you to provide testimony under oath, either before or during the Senate impeachment trial, concerning your conduct on January 6, 2021,” the letter reads, in part.

Read the full letter below:

Mobile users – unable to view the document below? Click here.

The Senate impeachment trial starts on February 9. Trump is charged with inciting a mob of supporters that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

In the days following the deadly riot, Trump denied responsibility for the violence. A week after the insurrection, Trump became the first president to be impeached twice.

Republican lawmakers blocked a measure calling for the quick removal of Trump. Democrats in the House had pushed for then-Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet to oust Trump, saying he was unfit for office.

Utah lawmakers have had differing reactions to the impeachment trial.

Representative John Curtis called for a “full impeachment inquiry” while newly-elected Representative Burgess Owens said the impeachment debate will “deepen the divide” and “distract from the unprecedented challenges facing Utah families.”

Republican Senator Mitt Romney, who voted against Trump in his first impeachment trial, is again siding with Democrats, saying in part, “What we saw…is an impeachable offense.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ABC4 PODCASTS

More Podcasts
Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

 Glen is honored to be delivering the news of the day every weeknight at 5, 6, and 10 in his home state. He is an award-winning veteran journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team as a weekend anchor in June 2013. Over the years, he held various positions at the station as he worked his way up to the main anchor chair. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent and hosts Inside Utah Politics, which airs every Sunday. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...