Trump asked to testify in Senate trial under oath by House Democrats

US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas on January 12, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (ABC4) – Former President Donald Trump has been asked to testify under oath for his Senate impeachment trial.

The Associated Press reports that a Trump adviser did not immediately return a request for comment.

In a letter sent to Trump from Representative Jamie Raskin, one of the impeachment managers, Trump’s legal team has “denied many factual allegations set forth in the article of impeachment.”

“In light of your disputing these factual allegations, I write to invite you to provide testimony under oath, either before or during the Senate impeachment trial, concerning your conduct on January 6, 2021,” the letter reads, in part.

Read the full letter below:

The Senate impeachment trial starts on February 9. Trump is charged with inciting a mob of supporters that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

In the days following the deadly riot, Trump denied responsibility for the violence. A week after the insurrection, Trump became the first president to be impeached twice.

Republican lawmakers blocked a measure calling for the quick removal of Trump. Democrats in the House had pushed for then-Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet to oust Trump, saying he was unfit for office.

Utah lawmakers have had differing reactions to the impeachment trial.

Representative John Curtis called for a “full impeachment inquiry” while newly-elected Representative Burgess Owens said the impeachment debate will “deepen the divide” and “distract from the unprecedented challenges facing Utah families.”

Republican Senator Mitt Romney, who voted against Trump in his first impeachment trial, is again siding with Democrats, saying in part, “What we saw…is an impeachable offense.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.