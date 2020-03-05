‘Truly unprecedented’: Joe Biden roars back to take the lead on Super Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – As the votes were tallied and the delegates divvied up after a record Super Tuesday turnout in Utah and many places across the country, it appears to be a two-man race for the Democratic Presidential nomination.

“Thank you all very much! Let’s go on to the White House. Thank you,” Sen. Sanders told his supporters Tuesday night after winning the majority of delegates in Utah, Colorado, California and his home state of Vermont but former Vice President Joe Biden won 10 states including delegate-rich Texas.

“We need a person who can fight, but make no mistake about it I can fight,” Biden said at a rally in Los Angeles. “But we need as badly someone who can heal.”

Just a week ago Biden’s campaign was floundering, but he has roared back to take the lead in delegates. Political consultant and President of Luke Strategies Charlie Luke calls it an amazing resurgence.

“I’ve been involved in politics for over 25 years and I’ve never seen anything like this but honestly I don’t think we’ve ever seen anything like this in U.S. political history,” Luke told ABC4 News Wednesday. “To have the kind of comeback Joe Biden had is truly unprecedented.”

Biden got another boost Wednesday with an endorsement from former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg who bowed out of the race with a tweet reading: “Three months ago, I entered the race to defeat Donald Trump. Today, I’m leaving for the same reason. Defeating Trump starts with uniting behind the candidate with the best shot to do it. It’s clear that is my friend and a great American,@JoeBiden”.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren might be the next to drop out following a dismal Super Tuesday showing.

“Biden clearly has the momentum,” Luke said. “What Joe needs to do is to figure out who Joe Biden is. He needs to go back to the Joe Biden we knew as the Vice President, the Joe Biden we knew in the Senate. He has not performed well in 2020.”

The next primaries are scheduled for Tuesday when voters in Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, and Washington go to the polls.

