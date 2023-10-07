SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A jury trial date scheduled for January 18, 2024, has been set for former Salt Lake City Councilmember Amy Fowler in regard to her DUI earlier this year.

Amy Fowler was arrested by Utah Highway Patrol on one count of driving under the influence, a class B misdemeanor, on Wednesday, May 3. Fowler was a Salt Lake City councilmember representing District 7, which is the southeast portion of Salt Lake from 2100 South to about 2900 South.

Fowler announced her resignation from city council after the charges in May of this year. She shared the following statement with ABC4 at the time of her resignation:

After much thought and consideration, I announce my resignation from the Salt Lake City Council. My resignation will be effective Monday, July 3, in order for District 7 to be fully represented during the remainder of the FY24 budget. Thank you to the residents of District 7 for twice electing me to serve. It’s been an honor.

On Wednesday, May 3, a Utah Highway Patrol trooper made contact with a driver, later identified as Fowler, in Springville, after she had reportedly been involved in a hit-and-run crash, according to an affidavit. The trooper noted in court documents that they could smell alcohol on Fowler’s breath.

Fowler reportedly told authorities that another vehicle struck hers in Salt Lake, but she did not stop because she did not think they stopped either. She allegedly denied that she had been drinking but later agreed to perform a few sobriety tests.

A Preliminary Breath Test revealed a positive result for alcohol, the affidavit stated. A final breath test reportedly showed that she had a blood alcohol content level of 0.111, exceeding Utah’s legal limit of 0.05.

Fowler posted bail at the Utah County Jail following her arrest.

The councilwoman met with the Salt Lake City Council on Tuesday, May 9, and initially said she would be stepping away from the city council for 30 days. She later made the decision to resign.

The city council released the following statement regarding her resignation:

The Council would like to express our support for Councilwoman Amy Fowler in her decision to resign. We know this was a difficult decision and we trust it was made with the best interests of District 7 constituents and her personal wellbeing at heart. We thank Amy for her years of dedicated service to our City and wish her the best in her future endeavors.

Two months later, the city council elected Sarah Young to replace Fowler. Councilwoman Young was appointed during a third round of votes on Thursday, July 13, and sworn in shortly after.

Councilwoman Young will serve Salt Lake City Council District 7 until Jan. 2, 2024.