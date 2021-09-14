Three Utah prosecutors call on lawmakers to repeal death penalty

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Three elected county prosecutors in Utah are coming together to speak about the death penalty in the state. This comes after one said he would no longer seek capital punishment.

At noon on Tuesday, Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill, Summit County Attorney Margaret Olson, and Utah County Attorney David Leavitt will discuss the death penalty. Another, Christina Sloan, Grand County attorney, could not attend.

All four have signed an open letter to Governor Spencer Cox and the state legislature, calling for a repeal of the death penalty.

