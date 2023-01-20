UTAH (ABC4) — Utah state senators have voted to advance all three bills relating to transgender youth in the 2023 legislative session on Friday, Jan. 20.

S.B. 16, which will ban transgender surgeries for anyone under 18 years old, was passed in the Senate on Friday morning with a 21-7 vote. If signed into law, gender-affirming care for minors will be considered unprofessional conduct beginning Jan. 1, 2024, unless they have been diagnosed with gender dysphoria for at least six months.

Sponsored by Sen. Michael S. Kennedy (R-Alpine), the bill requires the Utah Department of Health and Human Services to conduct “a review of the medical evidence regarding hormonal

transgender treatments.”

Additionally, health care providers will need to hold a certification created by the Division of Professional Licensing to be able to perform gender-affirming surgeries and procedures. One of the requirements for the certification includes “40 hours of education related to transgender health care.”

Another bill sponsored by Sen. Daniel McCay (R-Salt Lake City) that seeks to prohibit the issuance of corrected birth certificates for children under the age of 18 also passed the third reading at the senate with a 19-8 vote Friday morning.

If S.B. 93 becomes law, it would mean teenagers in Utah who choose to be identified with a gender pronoun or name that is different from the one they were assigned at birth would not be able to legally do so until after they turn 18 years old. Essentially, the bill prevents minors who want to legally change their name or sex from obtaining a corrected birth certificate.

Utah lawmakers also voted 22-6 to advance S.B. 100, sponsored by Sen. Todd Weiler (R-Woods Cross). The bill gives parents the right to access their children’s information at school, including their gender identity.

The Utah State Senate Democrats expressed concern about the advancement of all three bills and showed support for all children in the state. Their statement reads as follows: