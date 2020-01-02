Thomas Wright announces he’s running for governor

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Thomas Wright, the former chair of the Utah Republican Party, announced Thursday he’s running for governor.

Wright joins a crowded field of candidates including Utah County businessman Jeff Burningham, and Lt. Governor Spencer Cox, former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman Jr., and Salt Lake County Councilwoman Amiee Winder Newton.

In a post on his Facebook page, Wright calls 2020 that “crucial year for our state and our nation.” He said while some good people have entered the race, the current candidates lack the “right mix of experience along with imagination and energy, the sense of excitement about the unlimited possibilities of our future” that he believes Utah needs.

Wright was twice-elected as the chairman for the Utah Republican Party and once for the Salt Lake County Party. He is also a member of the Republican National Committee (RNC) where he served as vice-chair.

You can read the announcement in its entirety here.

