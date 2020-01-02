Thomas Wright announces he’s running for governor

Politics
Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Thomas Wright, the former chair of the Utah Republican Party, announced Thursday he’s running for governor.

Wright joins a crowded field of candidates including Utah County businessman Jeff Burningham, and Lt. Governor Spencer Cox, former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman Jr., and Salt Lake County Councilwoman Amiee Winder Newton.

In a post on his Facebook page, Wright calls 2020 that “crucial year for our state and our nation.” He said while some good people have entered the race, the current candidates lack the “right mix of experience along with imagination and energy, the sense of excitement about the unlimited possibilities of our future” that he believes Utah needs.

Wright was twice-elected as the chairman for the Utah Republican Party and once for the Salt Lake County Party. He is also a member of the Republican National Committee (RNC) where he served as vice-chair.

You can read the announcement in its entirety here.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Why New Year's resolution diets don't work

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why New Year's resolution diets don't work"

Student walks from Ohio to Arlington National Cemetery for veterans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Student walks from Ohio to Arlington National Cemetery for veterans"

Snowstorm ushers in 2020 creating dangerous conditions on Utah roadways

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snowstorm ushers in 2020 creating dangerous conditions on Utah roadways"

'Human angel' saves caged dog left at Ottawa Co. park

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Human angel' saves caged dog left at Ottawa Co. park"

Meet Jon: Dog rescued from port-a-potty

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meet Jon: Dog rescued from port-a-potty"

Winter storm watch

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter storm watch"
More Video News
Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

For this Beetdigger and Ute it’s an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 News at 5 and 6, Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...
Remarkle Women Contest

Don't Miss